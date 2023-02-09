“A stabbing attempt took place near the town of Fawar,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

According to the army statement, “an attacker approached the IDF soldiers and attempted to stab one of the soldiers,” noting that the soldiers responded with live ammunition and “neutralized the suspect.”

There were no casualties among the soldiers, according to the army statement.

Thursday’s incident comes two days after the killing of a Palestinian boy in the city of Nablus, which the Israeli army said had opened fire on its forces.