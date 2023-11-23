The source explained to Agence France-Presse: “During the daylight hours today (Thursday), Qatar is supposed to announce, in coordination with the mediators in Egypt and the Americans, the date of the start of the implementation of the truce and set the zero hour for its entry into force.”

On Thursday, Qatar announced that the talks it is holding with Egypt regarding the details of the executive plan for the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are “continuing and progressing positively.”

The Qatari announcement came as a comment on Israeli statements confirming that there will be no cessation of fighting or release of hostages held in Gaza before Friday.

The Qatar News Agency quoted the official spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majid bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, as confirming that the announcement of the date of the truce’s entry into force “will take place within the coming hours.”

Al-Ansari added, “Work is continuing with the two parties, and with Egypt and the United States, to ensure the rapid start of the truce and to provide what is necessary to ensure the parties’ commitment to the agreement.”