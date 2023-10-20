The relationship between a Palestinian and an Israeli was difficult to believe even during the calm years of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. However, Jewish Mia Yaradat and her now ex-husband Mohammed have been provethat the impossible is possible. The latest round of violence between Palestine and Israel has deepened old grievances between Jews and Arabs around the world. But during any war, there are those who, even in the most unbearable circumstances, learn to love, and this gives hope for reconciliation. Lenta.ru tells the story of a Palestinian-Israeli couple in which the partners chose each other despite their nationality and even divorce.

Israeli woman met Palestinian man while working in Gaza and Ramallah

Mia Guarnieri Yaradat and her ex-husband Mohammed Yaradat have been living in the United States for nine years. They moved there from the West Bank in 2014. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict became the basis for their love and, indirectly, the reason for their breakup.

Mia Guarnieri Yaradat Photo: Mya Guarnieri Jaradat / Facebook (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation)

Mia was born and raised in a Jewish family in the United States, and Mohammed is Palestinian, all of his relatives still live in the West Bank. In 2011, Mia, then living in Israel and working as a journalist, often traveled to Gaza and Ramallah to work on a long story about how the Palestinians viewed the possibility of creating their own independent state. Mohammed worked on this project with her.

Mohammed’s family did not approve of their relationship

In between interviews with local residents, they discussed politics, religion, spirituality and talked a lot about how Mohammed’s family lives. Despite the sensitive topic of the project and the potential contradictions that were inevitably bound to arise, sympathy was born between Mia and Mohammed. However, it took over a year before they started dating and admitted their feelings for each other.

Palestinians on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza in August 2022 Photo: Fatima Shbair / AP

I don’t think I would have dated him if I hadn’t understood the complexities and nuances of this conflict so well at the time. Part of our falling in love stemmed from the fact that he knew few people in the West Bank with views similar to his, and I knew few people in Israel who understood and agreed with me. So in a sense, our union in this regard was natural Mia Guarnieri Yaradat

Mia soon moved to the West Bank. After the first anniversary of their relationship, Mohammed told his family that he was going to get married. However, his father, who was a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, did not give his blessing to the marriage to a Jewish woman. This meant that the newlyweds could not live in Mohammed’s family home.

Palestinian farmers harvest guava in Khan Younis, 2022 Photo: Fatima Shbair / AP

Due to difficult relationships with relatives, the couple was forced to move to the USA

They decided to leave and leave behind the embers of old enmity. In the fall of 2014, Mohammed and Mia got married in Florida. The bride and groom wanted to honor both cultures during the ceremony.

At their wedding, the cantor performed the traditional Jewish rite of sheva brachot – known as the “seven blessings” – and Mohammed’s brother read a passage from the Koran in Arabic See also Russian attack In the Russian border town, diving the ruble is a secondary concern: “It’s hard to see why the people of Kharkov are being bombed” - HS had to be questioned from his interviews

A year later, during a trip to Gaza, Mia, then pregnant with her first child, met her husband’s father in Ramallah. He apologized to his daughter-in-law and admitted that his hostility was due only to the fact that she was Jewish. He said that he had thought about a lot and now Mia is like a daughter to him, despite her background.

Mia and Mohammed became the parents of two daughters, but divorced in 2022. According to Mia, the divorce “had little to do with politics, but with problems that could destroy any marriage, and especially a marriage that involved emigrating together, requiring too much sacrifice from both.”

Yet, despite the breakup, the ex-spouses are raising children together and sometimes even move in together

Mia, 43, is currently writing a memoir about life in Israel and the beginning of her relationship with Mohammed.

With the outbreak of the war between Israel and Palestine, relations between the couple worsened

When Hamas attacked on October 7 and Israel responded by striking Gaza, Mia said she and her ex-husband “felt a shared impulse to get through this time together.” However, despite some unity, internal tension resulted in conflict.

Israeli police help a woman and child evacuate from a house hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. Photo: Tsafrir Abayov / AP

Mia couldn’t help herself and asked Mohammed if he supported the Hamas attack and whether he thought it was justified.

I knew the answer to this question, I knew it was no. [не поддерживает], but I had to ask. Mohammed has emphasized many times that this group of people and their actions do not reflect the wishes of all Palestinians Mia Guarnieri Yaradat See also The Ministry of Emergency Situations urgently warned Muscovites about the intense heat

She asked him questions about her safety. She asked what would have happened if they had stayed in the West Bank: “Could we live there? Or would people drag me out of the house and kill me?” Now Mia regrets that she forced her ex-husband to make excuses and drove him into a corner.

“He doesn’t justify all this, he doesn’t try to find explanations. But he saw the conditions in which people live there, he knows what they went through, and therefore understands how and what makes them come to such madness,” says Mia. Neither she nor Mohammed see violence as a solution and believe that the deaths of civilians only lead to escalation. However, neither violence nor its absence can put an end to hostility – and this is the tragedy of both peoples.

A child in Gaza after an Israeli rocket attack, October 8, 2023 Photo: Fatima Shbair / AP

In early October, Mia translated social media posts for Mohammed about missing Israelis. She showed him the pictures. Mohammed thought he recognized the elderly Jewish woman in one of the photographs. He found a video of a similar woman being pushed around in a golf cart somewhere in the Gaza Strip, smiling. Mohammed tried to show his wife that things might not be so bad. However, Mia was surprised by her own harshness: she demanded that “this propaganda” be removed from her. It was obvious to her that the hostages could smile not at all because they were having fun, but because they were afraid to show real emotions.

However, later the woman realized that all the time while she was showing evidence of the atrocities of terrorists to her husband and reading about them, he was very patient. And when she burst into tears after playing a video of a young Israeli woman pleading for her life, he rushed to console her.