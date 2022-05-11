Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known correspondent for the Qatari outlet, died after being shot in the face while covering a raid by the Israeli Army in the city of Jenin. The news channel claimed that she was wearing a press helmet and vest, but that she was still killed by Israeli forces “in cold blood”. Israel accused the Palestinian militias, although her version was contradicted by other reporters and witnesses on the spot.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent journalist for the Qatari network Al-Jazeera, was killed during a raid by the Israeli Army in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. Her partner, Ali Al-Samoudi, was also shot in the back, but is out of danger.

Palestinian health officials said Abu Akleh, who was wearing the helmet and vest marked “press”, died shortly after being shot by Israeli troops.

Al-Samoudi gave his version of events – which was supported by other colleagues and witnesses – and deepened the accusation against the Israeli military. “We were on our way to cover the army operation when they opened fire on us. One bullet hit me, the second bullet hit Shireen,” he detailed. In addition, he indicated that there was no exchange of fire or armed or civilian persons at the time of the incident. “They shot at us for no reason,” he alleged.

Through a statement, Al-Jazeera urged the international community to repudiate the murder and to hold Israeli forces responsible for “intentionally attacking and killing” the reporter. “In a flagrant murder, violating international laws and regulations, they murdered the correspondent in Palestine in cold blood,” said the Qatari outlet.

Giles Trendle, Al Jazeera’s managing director, said that the network was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli occupation forces and calls for a transparent investigation https://t.co/OH8yck0B4v pic.twitter.com/NFzzma9hyp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 11, 2022



In a post on Twitter, Qatar’s deputy foreign minister, Lolwah Al Khater, was emphatic in his rejection of the aggression against Abu Akleh. “This Israeli state terrorism and unconditional support for them must end,” he wrote.

Israel accuses Palestinian militias of firing ‘indiscriminately’

In a first response to the accusations, the Israeli Army stated that they were under attack at the time of the incident, that they had to respond quickly with intense gunfire without distinguishing Abu Akleh’s status as a journalist, and that they are “investigating the event and analyzing the possibility that have been hit by armed Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, for his part, disassociated his forces from responsibility for the “unfortunate” murder of the journalist and blamed it on the Palestinian militiamen of Jenin. “Based on the information we have collected, it seems likely that Palestinian gunmen, who were shooting indiscriminately at the time, were responsible,” he said.

To support his version, the president referred to a video in which a Palestinian militiaman celebrates having shot down a soldier, when the Israeli forces had not suffered casualties. But that fragment of less than 14 seconds was disputed by the human rights organization B’Tselem, which concluded that it does not correspond to the place where Abu Akleh’s death occurred.

This morning, B’Tselem’s field researcher in Jenin documented the exact locations in which the Palestinian gunman depicted in a video distributed by the Israeli army, fired, as well as the exact location in which Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed. pic.twitter.com/6VbEJJuF7z — B’Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) May 11, 2022



For his part, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that the government was seeking to carry out “a joint pathological investigation into this sad death.” In addition, he stressed that journalists “must be protected in conflict zones” and that they have “the responsibility to get to the truth.”

Later, the chief of the Israeli General Staff, Avi Kohavi, qualified the official version of the Israeli government, saying that “at this stage, it is not possible to determine who was shot and we regret his death.”

Washington calls for a “thorough investigation” of the murder

One of the first reactions from the international community came from Tom Nides, US ambassador to Israel, who through his Twitter account said he was “very sad” for the death of the reporter – who also had US nationality – and demanded “a thorough investigation”.

Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh of @AJArabic @AJEnglish. I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death de ella and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin. —Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) May 11, 2022



The same claim was made by the Arab League, which stated that its secretary general Ahmed Abulgueit “condemned in the strongest terms” the murder of the correspondent. “This is a heinous crime against the press and press freedom that should not go down easily,” he added.

Jordan, the European Union and the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) organization were some of those who joined the request for an in-depth investigation to reveal the circumstances of the attack.

Abu Akleh, 51, was a recognized voice in Arab journalism and had worked for Al-Jazeera since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000. He grew up and was educated in the United States, from where his brother will come to participate in his funeral.

Abu Akleh’s murder comes within the framework of a string of Israeli operations in the West Bank in recent weeks in response to a series of attacks that, since the end of March, have killed 19 Israelis.

The tense relationship between Israel and Al-Jazeera – whose journalistic coverage has been criticized by the authorities of the Hebrew state – has a close antecedent. Last year, Givara Budeiri was detained by security forces during a protest in Jerusalem.

With EFE and AP