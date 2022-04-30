The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed militia, claimed responsibility for the murder of a 20-year-old vigilante in the Israeli settlement of Ariel, the largest located in the West Bank. Hours later, the Israeli army killed a 27-year-old Palestinian civilian in the northern West Bank town of Azun.

The tension between Israelis and Palestinians does not let up and chains weeks of fatal violence. The latest episode happened on Friday night, when gunmen in a car fired at point-blank range at a 20-year-old Israeli guard guarding the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

After shooting the guard at close range, the Palestinian militants fled the scene. The victim was still alive when the Israeli emergency service arrived, but died due to her critical condition.

The group called Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, one of the main militant entities on West Bank soil, claimed responsibility for the incident. This, together with the crime against a Palestinian, put an end to the last Friday of Ramadan marked by violent incidents.

Palestinians confront the Israeli Army during a raid. The last month was marked by the escalation of violence. © EFE / Alaa Badarneh

In response, the Israeli Army carried out arrest operations and confiscated weapons in Bruqin, the Balata refugee camp, and increased its presence in the Salfi community.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah group, called the deadly attack on the guard a “heroic operation” in “response to violations committed by the occupying government in Jerusalem.”

The Islamist group Hamas, which rules de facto in Gaza, also applauded the attack.

A 27-year-old man dies by live ammunition from the Israeli Army

Hours later, the Israeli army killed a Palestinian in clashes in the West Bank with bullet wounds to the heart, after Israeli forces entered the town of Azun, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The deceased was a 27-year-old man identified as Yayhia Ali Odwan.

According to the Israeli version, the troops “carried out anti-terrorist activities” in Azun. They assured that during the operation, “several suspects threw Molotov cocktails at the soldiers”, for which they responded with live ammunition.

Wave of violence in recent weeks

Friday was charged with a bloody wave. At noon, 42 people suffered lacerations -according to the Palestinian Red Crescent- due to a confrontation between Muslim worshipers and the Israeli police in the Esplanade of the Mosques, site of multiple incidents in the last week. Evening prayers proceeded normally. In total, around 300 Palestinians have been injured in these two weeks.

The wave of violence between Israel and the West Bank began on March 22 with attacks in the city of Tel Aviv. Since that date, 15 people have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinian militants.

According to the United Nations, Israeli forces have killed at least 40 Palestinians since February.

With EFE and AFP