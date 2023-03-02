The 74-year-old has been in the trade since he was a young child, using the same skills he inherited from previous generations in his family.

Khamis said that products made using modern machinery are more popular than his products, because they are cheaper.

However, Abdul-Jawad Halayqa, one of Khamis’ customers, looks at the matter in a different way, as he trusts the man’s ability to preserve his family’s legacy.

Halayqa said: I always deal with him. I bring him all my old tools to renew them, as he is one of the rare currencies in Palestine that must be invested.