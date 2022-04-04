The Razer Kraken headphones make up a favorite set for the gaming modern. However, in the last few hours, one user claimed that his pair of Razer Kraken headphones would have saved his life.

As reported on your account Redditan American user claimed that his own Razer Kraken headphones would have allowed him to survive a bullet arrived on his head while wearing his headset. The bullet would break through the window and his Razer Kraken headphones would shield, saving his life.

The boy said: “Wednesday morning at 10:30 am a stray bullet went through my window hitting the Razer headphones I was wearing. If it weren’t for these high quality headphones I would have been a dead eighteen year old boy. I can’t even imagine the pain my family and friends would have suffered. ‘

The boy claimed to finding the bullet above his bed and of having called the police without touching him, also recounting the dynamics of the facts according to his thought: “It came from a block away. It was a stray bullet. Someone with bad aim nearly killed me while I was talking to my friends… The bullet went through the window, hit the headphones, ricocheted off the wall and landed on my bed. We waited for the police without touching him“.

The 18-year-old published the post on Reddit in which he told what happened correlated with photos. However, some users showed skepticism towards the boy’s wordsboth because the post was published in conjunction with the April Fool’s Day, and because, in the opinion of some, the photos taken would not reflect the dynamics of the facts.

In any case, the same company Razer, manufacturer of the Hammerhead True Wireless X earphones, has shown closeness towards the 18-year-old and has offered to replace the headphones that saved his life.