A bear cub was born in the Rostov Zoo. As reported TASS, a polar bear was born in this zoo for the first time in 32 years.

For the bear Kometa, the bear cub became the firstborn, and his father, named Aion, moved to Rostov from Izhevsk and had previously had experience of fatherhood.

Now the she-bear is in the den together with the newborn. Zoo employees are watching them with the help of video cameras.

It is not yet known when visitors will be able to see the bear. Usually polar bears leave their den 2-3 months after birth.

Note that the polar bear is included in the international Red Book and the Red Book of the Russian Federation. In total, there are 20-25 thousand individuals in the world, about 7 thousand of which live in Russia.

The polar bear Wrangel, who lives in the Moscow Zoo, turned 30 earlier. A special treat was prepared for the birthday man – ice fruit and meat cake. Also, employees of the zoo put the inscription “30 years” on the snow with lingonberries and blueberry jam, and presented gifts to Wrangel.