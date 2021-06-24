A painting by British rock icon David Bowie is expected to sell for thousands of dollars at an online art auction after someone bought it for a few dollars at a landfill donation center in Ontario.

The painting, titled “DHead XLVI,” is part of a series of about 47 Bowley’s works between 1995 and 1997, according to Rob Cowley, president of Cowley Abbott Auctions in Toronto, which runs the auction.

The canvas bears Bowie’s signature signature on the back, along with a card bearing his name, dated 1997, and a description of the painting as “acrylic with digital collage.”

There was also a label belonging to a painting framing company in London that Cowley said had worked for Bowie and other famous musicians before it went out of business.

Cowley confirmed to CNN that the seller, who has not been identified, paid C$5, or about $4.10, for the painting last summer at a donation center at a landfill in South River, about three hours north of Toronto.

Cowley noted that the person who bought it is not only an art collector. “The painting itself caught his eye,” he said.

“He thought it was an interesting painting before he saw the signature in the background,” he added.

Cowley said the seller reached out to them about the painting in November last year, and they began working on documenting the artwork.

In addition to searching online, the house reached out to expert Andy Peters, who has been collecting Bowie autographs since 1978 and began documenting his autograph after the singer died in 2016 of cancer, in an effort to combat the massive amount of counterfeit products that were available for sale.

“When I first saw the painting, I knew it right away,” Peters told CNN in an email.

Peters said he remembers the painting was sold on Bowie’s art website, Bowie art, in the early 2000s.

“I didn’t need to see the signature on the back because I knew her, but the signature definitely sealed the deal,” Peters said.

Peters noted that the source of the confusion lies in the fact that Bowie changed his signature frequently during his 55-year career, however “there are some nuances in each signature that counterfeiters cannot replicate,” according to Peters.

Cowley said Bowie drew friends, family, and other musicians on the “DHead” series, and even painted several self-portraits, but did not identify the characters in the paintings.

In this case, Cowley explained, it is even difficult to discern the gender of the character because the painting does not contain any facial features other than the profile, adding that it is “a very surprising painting, but it is very difficult to determine who exactly the character is.”

The painting was expected to fetch an estimated $9,000 to C$12,000, or $7,381 to $9,841, but it beat that price on the first day of sale. The auction ends on June 24, according to CNN.

In 2018, Christie’s sold another painting from Bowie’s “DHead” series for $27,500.