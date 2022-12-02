Those responsible for the sale at the auction in Berlin expected that the “Self-Painting in Yellow and Rose”, which was painted in 1943, would sell for a price ranging from 20 to 30 million euros.

Beckmann, widely regarded as one of the most important modern artists of the last century, painted the painting while in exile in Amsterdam.

After the Nazis called his paintings “degenerate art,” Beckmann and his wife, Matilda, known as “Kwabe,” fled Germany in 1937. Beckmann waited in Amsterdam for years for a US visa, working under unfavorable conditions.

In the painting, Beckmann departed from his usual dark colors and painted himself dressed in yellow. The auction house said the image of him gazing away with his eyes and his meditative pose with his semi-bald head makes him look like a Buddhist monk.