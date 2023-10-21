A painting by Joan Miró entitled “Paintings (Women, Moon, Stars)” was sold in the French capital, Paris, for 20.7 million euros (21.95 million US dollars), including fees, setting a record in France for a work by this artist in France, according to what Christie’s Auction House reported.

The painting was completed by the Spanish painter, who is considered one of the most famous artists of the abstract school, in 1949.

In addition, a work by French sculptor François-Xavier Lalanne dating back to 1964 was sold for 18.3 million euros ($19.41 million) including fees, which is a world record for a work by this artist, during another evening auction that was dedicated to him, according to “Creatseas.”

These two works are the two most expensive pieces sold in France in 2023 in the artistic field, according to Christie’s.

Since it was acquired by the Maiguet Gallery in 1950, the famous painting by Miro (1893-1983) has remained in the Colombes d’Or Hotel near Saint-Paul-de-Vence (south-eastern France).

The highlights of the auction were dedicated to works of the European avant-garde.

As for the François-Xavier Lalanne sculpture, it was part of the collection of Jeanine Restany, who was the first person to display the work of the married couple Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, during the “Zuvette” exhibition in 1964.

The sculpture has remained out of sight since the artist completed it, and was displayed in 2010 at the Museum of Decorative Arts in the French capital, Paris.