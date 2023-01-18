Immense joy for the singer Bianca Atzei and for the correspondent of Le Iene Stefano Corti: their first child was born tonight together

After nine months of anxious waiting, the beautiful singer Bianca Atzei and his partner, the correspondent of Le Iene Stefano Corti have finally welcomed their first child into their lives. As they had already announced, the little one is called Noa Alexander.

Credit: stefanocorti85 – Instagram

The fairy tale that today had a well-deserved happy ending for Bianca Atzei and her partner Stephen Courts it didn’t start out well. At the beginning of 2021, the singer announced that she was pregnant for the first time.

That pregnancy, however, did not go well and ended prematurely with a painful miscarriage. Very difficult months followed that episode for the couple and especially for Bianca, who, as she said on several occasions, already felt like a mother and instead had to face that tragedy.

Luckily, her love with Stefano helped her to get up again and the two, stronger and more bonded than before, have put the pieces of their broken hearts back together and they tried again, until in the first months of 2022 they discovered again that they were expecting a baby.

This time it is smooth yarn right from the start and the two have lived these months with a single thought in mind, with a single desire in their hearts, that of embracing their fruit of love as soon as possible.

Bianca Atzei finally mother

Credit: biancaatzei – Instagram

The social profiles especially of the singer, in recent months have been filled with photos in which the protagonist was only one, hers baby bump which has grown more and more.

The moment she and Stefano have is also very tender announced on TVto very truethat what would soon be born would be a boy.

Today, actually tonight, that long-awaited moment has finally arrived and the little one Noah Alexander he came into the world to the immense joy of mum and dad.

Credit: biancaatzei – Instagram

Some clues had already appeared on Stefano and Bianca’s social profiles last night, when the Hyena had published a photo of the suitcases ready to go in hospital.

Then, this morning, the singer herself gave the announcement that everyone was waiting for: “Finally ❤️. Noah Alexander. 01/18/2023“.