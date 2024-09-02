According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, when Israeli soldiers arrived at the modest house along an alley in the Nour Shams camp on Wednesday evening, they threw the women and four children out into the street, but kept Malak Shihab.

The girl told the newspaper that the soldiers put her in front of them when they tried to open any of the doors of her aunt’s house, where she was taking shelter, and they remained behind her ready to shoot whoever might be inside.

In front of one of the doors that did not open, the girl remembers knocking on it with her head in an attempt to find someone to save her from the soldiers’ grip.

“I don’t know why I banged my head on the door. I just wanted it to open,” she said, accompanied by her parents, as she recalled her experience on the first night of the Israeli attack.

Finally, the soldiers opened the door with a rifle butt, leaving a hole above the handle, but there was no one on the other side, as the soldiers continued on their way and left the child.

According to the newspaper, the Israeli army rejected what they considered “allegations” by the girl and her family.

“Such events are contrary to the IDF’s code of conduct, and according to a preliminary investigation this story is fabricated and did not happen,” an army spokesman told the Guardian.

Last April, the newspaper referred to a similar incident during a previous Israeli raid on the Nour Shams camp, and at the time the army also denied these “allegations.”

Nur Shams camp is located on the eastern edge of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, and is a major target for repeated Israeli incursions into the city.

The West Bank attack continues