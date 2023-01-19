The announcement deals a major blow to efforts to control the disease, and adds an episode to a series of failed attempts over the decades.

The trials of the Mosaico vaccine were the result of a public-private partnership, including the US government and the giant US pharmaceutical company Janssen.

Experiments were conducted on about 3,900 men at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS, and the scientists saw no evidence that the vaccine was effective, so they decided to stop the study.

Comments from Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who was a key partner in the trials:

• He said about the failure of the vaccine, according to his statements, which were reported by the American news network “NBC”: “It is clear that it is disappointing.”

• However, he added, “There are many other methods,” referring to other research on the disease that he considers promising.

• Fauci added, “I don’t think the search for an HIV vaccine should be given up.”

The well-known expert had previously said that he did not want to retire from the presidency of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, until the efficacy of an AIDS vaccine was proven by at least 50 percent, which is good enough in his opinion for global circulation.

But Fauci retired from his position at the end of last December, without realizing this dream.