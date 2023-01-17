About two years ago the pain of a miscarriage, today, for Chrissy Teigen, the joy of the long-awaited birth of the third child

After nine months of anxious waiting and above all after the pain of a miscarriage arrived at the 20th week of pregnancy, Chrissy Teigen can finally rejoice. She and her husband, singer John Legend, have in fact become parents for the third time. It was the singer himself who announced it during a private concert held last Friday.

Credit: chrissyteigen – Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s last few years have been anything but flat and pleasant, so to speak.

About two years ago they had chosen a very original way to shout their joy of being to the world expecting third child. They had made it through the video of one of the songs of John, in which Chrissy appeared with a nice tummy in full view.

A few weeks later, however, that experience ended in the most tragic of ways. The 36-year-old model has in fact had a miscarriage and the fetus died at the 20th week of gestation.

A huge pain for the couple, but also for the two children who are already part of the family and who were preparing to welcome their little brother into their home.

In August of 2022, life decided to give the Teigen Legend family a gift again. A new pregnancy this time from the very beginning gave the impression of to be able to run smoothly throughout its duration.

Chrissy Teigen’s third baby born

To announce the happy news, certainly not without anxiety or fear that such a dramatic event could happen again, the model herself had taken care of it, with a long and very touching post on Instagram.

I don’t think I’ll ever walk away from a visit feeling more excited than nervous, but so far everything is still beautiful and perfect the way it is. I feel confident. Ok, I admit it was hard to keep it under wraps for so long!

Today those nine months have passed and Chrissy and John can finally pull the sigh of relief which they so desired.

It was the singer himself, during a private concert held last Friday, who announced to those present that his third child was born in these days.

They are now awaiting the official announcements of the couple and some photos of the newcomer, who seems to be in excellent health.