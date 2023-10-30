While waiting for the statements of the other protagonists of the sitcom, the producers and cast of Friends remember Matthew Perry on social media

There are already many messages of condolence that have invaded the web and which are dedicated to the memory of Matthew Perry. What is most striking, obviously, are those of those who spent years with him on the set of Friends. Here’s what the actors and producers of the sitcom wrote on their respective social network profiles.

While the Los Angeles Police investigate and tries to clarify the causes and dynamics of the tragic death of Matthew Perry, what remains and continues to increase is the ache for the loss of a unique actor and a man loved by all.

Everyone is wondering what the kids are feeling main actors of Friendswho with him, on the set of what was perhaps the most successful sitcom in the history of television, spent years of laughter and friendship.

None of themJennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Coutreney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, has yet to release a statement. Perhaps the shock of what happened is too much and they still need time to process this terrible loss.

The painful farewell to Matthew Perry

From condolence messages However, many still arrived, and all very touching. Like the one on the official Instagram page of Friendswho wrote:

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to all of us. Our hearts go out to his family, his loved ones and all his fans.

Some of the minor actors from Friends then wrote a thought. For example Paget Brewster, known for her role as Kathy. Or Morgan Fairchildwho played his mom on the sitcom, and Maggie Wheeler who instead took on the role of Janice.

Another very heartbreaking thought he posted Shannen Dohertystar of another generational TV series like Beverly Hills 90210, who shared many evenings in company with Matthew Perry.

The actress, who is battling cancer, has remembered the good old days and above all the wonderful person the world lost: