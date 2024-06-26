He was called Shimpei Tominaga the 57-year-old man originally from Japan who, yesterday, passed away forever after a few days of agony. He ended up in hospital in Udine on Saturday night, after he had tried to break up a fight between young people and ended up being brutally beaten. She fell to the ground and had a strong impact with her head on the asphalt.

Yet another fight between young people in Italy which this time turned into a tragedy. It all happened on Saturday night in the center of Udine, where five young people started a very violent fight. Shimpei Tominaga was also nearby and immediately intervened to try to break up the fight.

The location of the attack.

His heroic gesture, however, cost him dearly. The boys also attacked him and threw him to the ground with a punch hit your head violently on the asphalt. Rescued and rushed to the hospital in the Friulian capital, he was admitted to the intensive care, where doctors tried in every way to save his life. Unfortunately every attempt proved in vain and the news of his arrival arrived a few hours ago brain death.

THE five young people were involved in the attack identified in recent days and on Tuesday, the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Udine had applied the former measures against them. For Samuele Battistella resident in Mareno di Piave, Daniele Wedam and Abdallah Djoumaa, both residents in Conegliano, it was decided to be detained in prison. While Ivan Boklac and Oleksandr Vitaliyovich Petrov, residents of Pescara and of Ukrainian origin, were instead banned from staying in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

With the death of Tominaga, all of them are expected to face a worsening of their position and inevitably a change of charge which, from very serious injuries, will become Pre-Intentional Murder.

Shimpei arrived in Italy as a child with his father Kenichi, who was the first to deal with the marketing of Japanese cartoons. From Rome he then moved to Udine, where he currently worked on the export of Made in Italy furniture and furnishings to his country of origin. He leaves behind his wife and a 13-year-old son.