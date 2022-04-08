Michael López-Alegría, second from left, in a zero gravity flight aboard an Axiom Space plane, with his fellow missionaries. Axiom Space

The first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for April 8 after two postponements, is organized by Axiom Space, an American company dedicated to exploring commercial uses of space. It is a first exploration before installing three more modules. One of them includes a viewpoint with large windows, a clear nod to future tourists of what could be the first hotel outside of Earth. The pilot of this flight is Michael López-Alegría, born in Madrid but naturalized American and vice president of Axiom. He has been a NASA astronaut and has made no less than ten spacewalks, with a total time of 68 hours: almost three days floating in the outer vacuum! But the Spanish participation in the flight covers other aspects, such as gastronomy. Axiom, aware that its future clients expect a certain degree of comfort (the cabins of its modules have been designed by Philippe Stark), has turned to José Andrés, the famous Asturian chef based in Washington, and to the brothers Ferran and Albert Adria.

The menu includes such Hispanic dishes as the secret of Iberian pork with ratatouille (tomatoes, onions, aubergines and peppers). But, above all, José Andrés has proposed that astronauts enjoy our star dish: paella. On board the flight will be individual portions of rice with chicken and mushrooms, cooked at high pressure, heat stabilized, sealed in plastic bags and sterilized. The entire process, carried out under the supervision of a Hawaiian chef from the Spanish chef’s team.

He would have liked to send a life-size paella pan into space so that astronauts could enjoy the ritual of eating rice by spoonfuls directly, but the idea had to be rejected because the grains could float and get into the nooks and crannies of the station.

However, just heating it will be a challenge. There is no microwave oven on the ISS because it consumes excessive energy and would also interfere with other equipment. Just heaters. But in microgravity there is no convection and you have to be careful: if the food is left too long on the hot surface, it can burn the bottom while the top remains cold. It would be a pity if the first space paella was overcooked.

experiments

López Alegría’s three traveling companions are another American, a Canadian and an Israeli. All of them fly on behalf of one or another foundation of which they are directors or main contributors. In any case, neither suffers from liquidity problems. Each seat goes above 50 million dollars. That yes, to take advantage of (and, in part, justify) the trip, all carry a bulky program of experiments.

Larry Connor, who will also act as co-pilot, will carry out a series of experiments related to cell aging in microgravity; Mark Pathy, the Canadian, will serve –in his own words- as a “laboratory rat” for studies on the mechanisms of pain and is commissioned by half a dozen universities and companies working on the use of holograms as a means of communication. There are those to whom these essays remind him of the scene of starwars in which Princess Leia entrusts her distress message to R2-D2.

The other member of the crew is Eytan Stibbe, the second Israeli to go into space. The first was Ilan Ramon, who died in the Columbia accident in 2003. Stibbe, who had served under him during his time as a military pilot, was one of the main contributors to the creation of the Ramon Foundation, which now sponsors the flight. He will perform a series of demonstrations and tests, including that of a radiation protective suit.

Launches of new astronauts into space are no longer news. Not even when it comes to private citizens who have decided to pay the price of the ticket out of their pocket. Jared Isaacman not only invited three fellow passengers, but he was so delighted with the experience that he has already booked three more flights. The first cost him “somewhat less” than 200 million.

Raphael Clement He is an industrial engineer and was the founder and first director of the Barcelona Science Museum (now CosmoCaixa). He is the author of ‘A small step to [un] man’ (Dome Books).

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter