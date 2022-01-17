Soccer | FC Cartagena
Efesé signs salary increases, long-term contracts and high clauses to shield their talents and even enter money for a possible sale
Green shoots are growing at the Juan Ángel Zamora in Ciudad Jardín, where Cartagena has 32 academy teams and more than 450 kids of all ages. Preventing the most talented players from leaving at zero cost or seeing their promotion to the first team cut off, is one of the challenges that the Albinegro club has begun to face more seriously this
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply