Green shoots are growing at the Juan Ángel Zamora in Ciudad Jardín, where Cartagena has 32 academy teams and more than 450 kids of all ages. Preventing the most talented players from leaving at zero cost or seeing their promotion to the first team cut off, is one of the challenges that the Albinegro club has begun to face more seriously this

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for €6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in