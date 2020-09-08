A paddy wagon arrived on the constructing of the Presnensky Courtroom of Moscow, the place the decision within the case of a deadly accident involving actor Mikhail Efremov is being introduced. The video is revealed by RT in its Telegram-channel.

Earlier on September 8, he was discovered responsible of a criminal offense. The prosecutor requested 11 years in jail for him. All through the trial, the accused denied his guilt within the demise of the courier Sergei Zakharov, however on the final listening to he pleaded responsible.

The deadly visitors accident occurred on the night of June eighth. Efremov, intoxicated whereas driving his SUV, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver was killed. Efremov first repented of what he had executed, after which stated that he didn’t keep in mind something. He later attributed his admission to the deadly accident to a hangover. The artist is underneath home arrest.

