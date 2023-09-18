The CardioBreast Dragon Boat Festival is back, a sporting and awareness event of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Research and the Italian Dragon Boat Federation. The first stage took place on Saturday 16 September in Trevignano Romano; the following ones will touch on Veneto, Tuscany and Puglia and will be on 23 September in Peschiera del Garda (VR), on 8 October in Stagno Collesalvetti (LI) and on 14 October in Bari. The event aims to raise awareness among the general public of the importance of prevention for cardiovascular health, screening for oncological pathologies and the perfect sport for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery, the Dragon Boat. During the Trevignano Romano stage, two trucks are available to citizens for free checks: one for cardiac pathologies, sent by the National Institute of Cardiovascular Research and the other for mammography screening, sent by ASL Rm 4.