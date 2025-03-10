It has barely spent a week since Trump’s clash with Zelenski, but The EU machinery has not stopped since then. It is increasingly clear than The United States is in the phase of disregarding European security and that Russia has activated its expansionist cravings. The panorama is very worrying and the conclusion reached by EU leaders is the same: Take shooting the expense in defenserearm their armies and not rule out the sending of military to war areas.

In Spain, Pedro Sánchez has already confirmed that You are willing to shoot the expense and, at the same time, it does not rule out moving troops. If you look at the parliamentary arch, only PP, PNV and Junts can support you. It will be difficult to have Podemos, ERC and add. And Vox (with his declared Trumpism) is discarded. The Round of Consultations in Moncloa is necessarybut then it is time to go to Congress and submit it to a vote. The cards of each game, face up.