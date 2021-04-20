Northern Ireland police announced today, Tuesday, that a suspicious object found in a rural town in Northern Ireland was a “usable device”, with which a part-time policewoman could be targeted.

The Northern Ireland Police Service said that police officers were called in to deal with a “security alert” in Dongiven Monday morning.

“I can confirm that the packaging is usable, and investigations are underway to find out the circumstances in full,” said Mark McEwan, director of the department’s crime operations department, today.

“We deal with it as an attack on one of our crews. She also serves her community as a part-time policewoman,” he said.

The British News Agency “BA Media” quoted security sources as saying that the device was “explosive” and was found under the police car. Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster stressed that the nation “will not be drawn to bombs and bullets.”

The discovery of the device came after weeks of unrest in Northern Ireland against the backdrop of Britain’s exit from the European Union and the acquittal of politicians who violated the rules for combating the Corona virus during a funeral.