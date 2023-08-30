Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a coalition government forum at the Meseberg Palace near Berlin that the tax exemption package deals especially with small and medium-sized companies and aims to increase consumption and stimulate investment.

And the fear of a recession in Europe’s largest economy dominates and puts pressure on the Schulz government.

Germany is expected to be the only major industrial country in recession in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“In light of this situation, it is very important that the federal government launch an offensive to stimulate the growth of our country, to ensure that companies make their decisions about investments and development opportunities,” Schultz told reporters.

Schulz’s coalition government, which includes the Social-Democrats, Greens and Liberals, has adopted a ten-point stimulus programme.

The program aims, through the announced tax measures, to reduce housing costs, as this sector is witnessing a rise in prices due to lack of supply.

It is planned to facilitate the entry of startups into the capital markets, through procedures costing one billion euros.

The government also intends to support the modernization of the economy by focusing on environmental protection in the construction and transport sectors, with a financing of 211 billion euros announced earlier.

The government’s plan also aims to reduce the bureaucratic burden in granting building permits through the use of artificial intelligence.

Berlin is also waiting for the immediate adoption of a bill on immigration and specialized employment, which is supposed to solve the labor shortage. This bill has not yet been voted on in Parliament

German industry was hit hard by the rise in energy prices in the aftermath of the Russo-Ukrainian war.