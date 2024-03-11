The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai launched its Ramadan package of programs and events, as part of the “Ramadan in Dubai 1445 AH” campaign, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, with the aim of unifying the sector’s efforts. Government and private sectors celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, stressed the department’s commitment to providing its activities and programs, which in turn contribute to reviving the days and nights of the holy month, noting that the department began its Ramadan programs more than 16 years ago under the name “Dubai Readers,” which was It aims to host a group of famous reciters from inside and outside the UAE to perform the rituals of Tarawih prayers and prayers.

He expressed his pride in the initiative, which has expanded to become an icon awaited by citizens and residents, due to the comprehensiveness of the plans drawn up, which include a variety of activities and events that serve Muslims and non-Muslims. The Director General of the Department stated that this year’s activities were classified as community, cultural, Islamic, and charitable events, in addition to the annual Dubai Readers Initiative. Pointing out that there are a number of lectures in various languages ​​in various mosques in the emirate to serve its worshipers. He stated that permits for distributing breakfast meals amounted to approximately 1,200 permits, adding: “We affirm our societal role and the responsibility assigned to achieve a pioneering position and an Islamic approach that allows, at the internal, regional and global levels, to spread the values ​​of familiarity and love and enhance and spread the spirit of peaceful coexistence between citizens and residents of the communities.”

The package of Islamic cultural events includes a group of Sharia and scientific courses, a Holy Quran memorization competition for Dubai government employees under the slogan “The Memorizing Employee” in its third session, a program to increase in knowledge, and fatwa councils.

Community events constitute the largest share this year due to the diversity of their locations and target groups, including “Hala Ramadan,” “Breakfast Together,” “Dubai Pulse,” “At One Table,” “Al Freej Muezzin” in its first edition, and “Dubai Iftar.” “Which brings together all religions and sects at one table in the largest religious gathering in the region.

Ramadan Dubai events also include a number of charitable activities to spread awareness of the culture of charitable work, and social media programs, which included interactive programs such as “Our Crescent in Our Home,” and television programs in cooperation with Dubai Media Incorporated such as “Years in Serving the Houses of God,” and programs with Dr. Ahmed. Abdul Aziz Al-Haddad, chief mufti, director of the Fatwa Department, “They ask you for a fatwa in Ramadan” and “This is how they converted to Islam.”