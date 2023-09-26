An old package from the McDonald’s catering chain was put up for sale for 1.5 million rubles on the popular classified. The author of the ad indicated that he was in Moscow and was ready to sell to “true connoisseurs” an attribute of fast food that had left Russia.

“The package appeared even before the departure and renaming of McDonald’s to “Tasty – period.” You are not just buying a package, you are buying a story,” the Muscovite wrote in the description of the lot. The man noted that the package was used and there were “historical marks” on it. Bargaining is allowed when purchasing.

Previously, a Muscovite put up a frozen cheeseburger from McDonald’s for sale for hundreds of thousands of rubles.