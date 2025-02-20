

02/20/2025



Updated at 9:40 p.m.





A pack of wolves is loose by the province of Seville after escaping from an acquaintance Guillena Zoo. Everything happened a few days ago when a wolf escaped from his captivist with his four puppies, nine months. Apparently, the wolf returned to the zoo alone, without having recorded its four puppies.

After the escape of these canids have appeared thirty dead sheep of a flock that pasta in one of the proliferating solar plants of the municipality of Guillena. Although the investigation cannot determine that these deaths have been produced by the zoo puppies as the wounds, apparently produced by wolf fangs, They point to this possibility.

On the other hand, livestock sources consulted by this newspaper suggest that in recent days there have beenor more attacks in farms near the water routewhose extension covers the municipal terms of Guillena, El Ronquillo and Castilblanco de los Arroyos. In total there would be more than half a hundred dead sheep In recent days, growing the concern of all the farmers of the North and Morena Sierras of Seville.

The nature protection service (SEPRONA) The Civil Guard is collaborating in the location of these canids, once they have found, next to the dead sheep, Footprints that could belong to two wolf puppiesso the possibility that their brothers have died or even Batted by poacher hunters.









When we talk about the wolf you have to keep in mind that it is one of the main Threats of livestock farms In extensive regime, because these predators fiercely attack everything they find in their path: calves, sheep, foals …