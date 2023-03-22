In Buryatia, at a bus stop near a school, a girl was attacked by a pack of dogs

In Buryatia, a girl who was standing at a bus stop near a school was attacked by a pack of dogs. About this on Wednesday, March 22, informs “Inform Polis”.

The incident took place in the Barguzinsky district. After the attack, the girl called her parents and told them what had happened.

The administration of the rural settlement where everything happened announced their intention to include dogs in the list of animals to be captured. Whether they are homeless or not is not specified.

Earlier in March, in another Russian region, the Sverdlovsk region, a pack of stray dogs attacked children near a playground and drove them up a hill. Local residents filmed the incident.