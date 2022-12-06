In Tynda in the Amur Region, a pack of dogs attacked a girl. Information about this appeared in city publics. According to these data, the attack took place at about 12.45 at the gymnasium. The pack surrounded the girl, one of the dogs bit the child’s hand.

The girl was helped by a man passing by in a car. He drove the dogs away, put the victim in the car and applied a clean cloth to the bloodied hand. The man took the girl and her parents to the hospital, writes the Amur News Service.

The City Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident. It turned out that a pack of 10 dogs attacked an eight-year-old schoolgirl. The incident occurred near a store on Moscow Builders Street. Based on the results of the inspection, prosecutorial response measures will be taken. IA PriamurMedia with reference to the regional supervisory authority.

Earlier, on December 2, it was reported that a seventh-grade student in Saratov suffered from a stray dog. This was the second attack in a day in the Kirovsky district of the city.