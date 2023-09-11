More than 90 people fell ill with measles in the Arzamas district of the Nizhny Novgorod region

An outbreak of measles was recorded in the Arzamas district of the Nizhny Novgorod region – 93 people fell ill. This was reported by the Rospotrebnadzor office for the Russian region on its website.

All infected people were not vaccinated. According to the service, the source of infection was a child who arrived from another region in the village of Maloye Tumanovo – the majority of cases were recorded in this settlement, where gypsies live.

“Specialists are carrying out a set of anti-epidemic measures. The circle of contact persons has been determined, and immunization is carried out according to epidemic indications. As of September 11, almost 400 people have been vaccinated against measles,” says the website of the federal service department.

