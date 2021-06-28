In the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, a one-year-old girl fell out of the window of an apartment building on the fifth floor. The regional prosecutor’s office on this fact began to check, the department said.

Information about the incident initially appeared on the Vkontakte social network. As a local resident said, a little girl climbed onto the windowsill and leaned on a mosquito net, which could not bear the weight and fell out of the window, dragging the child with it.

The girl fell from the height of the fifth floor. From the scene she was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is assessed as extremely serious, the IA specifies “NewsNN”…

On the fact of the incident, the regional prosecutor’s office began to check. Employees will have to establish the reasons for the incident.

A day earlier, on June 27, it was reported that two children – a boy and a girl of three and five years old – fell out of the window of an apartment on the third floor of an apartment building in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. They were taken to the regional clinical hospital. The condition of the injured was designated by the doctors as moderate and severe. The boy is on mechanical ventilation, the girl is breathing on her own. Both have fractures. Later it turned out that at the time of the incident the children were with their father, who was asleep.