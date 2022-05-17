A gym dedicated to the manga of ONE PIECE will be opened in the Shibuya district, in Tokyo, in the course of 2023. Entry will be allowed to everyone (courses are also provided for those under 18 years old) and personal trainers will be dressed as the officers of the Navy of the Eiichiro Oda manga, while both training programs and other useful information will be published in the future. With the coincidence of the 25th anniversary of the manga and the release of the film ONE PIECE RED Japan will also offer other similar ideas, such as new attractions to Universal Studios Japan.

Fever from ONE PIECE is unstoppable and the historical manga still continues to be talked about after years of publications, between continuous chapters in the output (which we analyze on our pages) and its depopulation on all entertainment media (including the next video game coming) .

Source: ryokutya2089 Street Siliconera