Nutritionist Sandra Moñino is the author of books like ‘Goodbye to Inflammation’ that have already been read by more than 300,000 people and which is in its 13th edition and on her Instagram account she shares some keys to a stage that can be complicated such as of menopause. In fact, menopause is a process that 6 out of 10 women face it with hardly any informationas detailed by Intimina.

And it does not always begin progressively after the age of 45, but women can experience different types of menopause. The Spanish Association for the Study of Menopause estimates that one in every 100 women experiences premature ovarian failure, commonly known as early menopause.

Despite breaking down taboos about this process, Women do not yet know all the symptoms that may appear during this hormonal change. Hence the importance of the disclosure made by Moñino. That is why, both through his book and his online consultation in Nutriciónate, he helps thousands of people so that they can follow an adequate diet, acquire healthy habits and better manage emotions since, as he explains, these pillars are essential to reduce inflammation and recover. health.

The importance of fats

The expert emphasizes that it is a mistake that the vast majority of women who are going through menopause make. At this stage we greatly restrict this nutrient for fear of gaining weight. But “this causes menopause symptoms to increase since the hormones are composed of this nutrient,” he says.









The mistake is eliminating fat from your diet. They are essential at any stage, but in eThese are much more important since all foods rich in fat also contain nutrients necessary in this process.

Highlight the foods that cannot be missing from your diet. Blue fish rich in omega 3 to reduce inflammation and hydrate our mucous membranes. Fruits like avocado or coconut. Nuts and seeds, always better toasted nuts and ground or hydrated seeds. Extra virgin olive oil and olivesthat you are so afraid of him. And goat or sheep dairy. «This is much better if they are fermented. If you want to know much more about menopause or premenopause, I recommend my book ‘Goodbye to inflammation’, where I have dedicated a chapter especially to hormones.

“I hope you can read this book carefully and open your mind to this change, because I assure you that nutrition is the medicine of the future,” states the expert. And the Welfare section previously indicated that Moñino periodically organizes informative meetings open to the public in which it provides attendees with valuable information.real and practical to prevent inflammation or reduce it, as well as easy tips to follow an anti-inflammatory diet and a healthy lifestyle (diet, exercise, rest…) that They keep any pathology away from our body and mind.