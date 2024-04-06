A nutritionist warned of the harmful effects of breaking the fast with sweetened juices during Ramadan, noting that they cause kidney problems, a feeling of sluggishness, loss of energy, and weight gain.

Fatima Bin Ammar, a specialist at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, said: Some people replace drinking water with abundant sweetened juices, which are considered an unhealthy alternative in Ramadan, especially when drinking them after abstaining for long hours from food and drink, in light of the low blood sugar level.

She explained that juices, especially sweetened ones, are not a substitute for water. Drinking water in the required amount during the Iftar period ensures hydration of the body and avoids feeling thirsty during the fasting period, while sweetened juices increase thirst, given that these types of juices contain large amounts of Sugar is very quickly absorbed into the body, which causes several problems for the body during the month of Ramadan and after the end of fasting.

She added that drinking sweetened juices at the beginning of breakfast has many harms, the most important of which is feeling sluggish and losing energy, because the body gives sugars in high quantities, which leads to weight gain. Also, starting breakfast with sweetened juices causes kidney problems and diabetes, pointing out that Sweetened juices provide the body with about 1,000 calories per day, which means a significant increase in weight.

Bin Ammar pointed out that drinking juice that contains a large amount of sugar causes a slow and delayed digestion process during the days of Ramadan for people who drink a lot of Ramadan drinks, compared to people who do not drink juices, and sweetened juices also cause bloating and laziness in the digestive system. Stressing the importance of reducing it as much as possible, to avoid the problem of indigestion.

She explained that when a fasting person consumes large amounts of sugar, especially quickly absorbed juices, the body secretes an amount of the hormone insulin, with the aim of reducing the level of sugar in the body, and the increase in this hormone causes extreme hunger and the desire to eat more foods during and after breakfast. It also gives a feeling of hunger during fasting hours.

Nutritionist Fatima Bin Ammar confirmed that it is best to drink water and dates when breaking the fast, to avoid being exposed to any health complications during the fasting journey, noting that there are some ideal and healthy alternatives that provide the body with fluids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, so it is preferable to eat a cup. From fresh fruit juice, which contains only about 120 calories, and a lot of vitamins, or drinking natural herbs rich in antioxidants, it is also preferable to drink two liters of mineral water.

She said: Drinking juices on an empty stomach after fasting for long hours during the month of Ramadan has a harmful effect on health, as it causes health problems such as constipation, acidity, and stomach pain, because it remains empty of food throughout the hours of fasting.

Soft drinks

The nutritionist at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, Fatima Bin Ammar, alerted to the danger caused by increased consumption of soft drinks, explaining that they increase the chances of developing stomach acidity, because they contain soda, which causes an increase in the amount of air in the stomach, and disturbances in the digestive process, so It is necessary to reduce the intake of these drinks while breaking the fast, to avoid stomach upset.