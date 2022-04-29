Speaking to the British newspaper “The Sun”, Svanfeldt said: “There are a lot of great options in frozen foods, which are full of nutrients and dietary fibre, including frozen whole grain bread, vegetables and fruits.”

He added, “On the other hand, there are some frozen foods that are very low in nutrients, while they are high in sodium, saturated fats and added sugars.”

The expert in nutrition noted that this type of food “increases the risks of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.”

“The 7 worst frozen foods for human health” are pizza, pastries, fried foods, sausages, French fries and pies, as well as ready-made meals, which are high in saturated fat and sodium, Sain Svanfeldt mentioned.

He advised the nutritionist to always make sure to read the label and check the nutrients available in the meal before buying it, then returned to say: “But my advice is that you will need to exclude these frozen meals completely from your diet.”