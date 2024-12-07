One of the most important dates of the year are approaching, those of christmas parties. Every December 24, Christmas Eve, kicks off the season in which mass lunches and dinners become the protagonists until approximately January 6, Three Kings Day.

With family or friends, these gatherings around food can make us end up eating and drinking more than we usually doleading to discomforts such as digestion problems, swelling, heaviness and even causing us to gain a few kilos.

Although this last factor does not have to be negative if it is not something drastic, it is necessary to remember that the abuse of certain foods, especially those that are very high in sugars, salt or unhealthy fats, They can cause damage to our bodyespecially if its intake is maintained over time and is abused.

This does not mean that we cannot have those matecados that we like so much or that we enjoy some good cold cuts accompanied by a glass of wine but, always, without overdoing it. If you are one of those who You can’t resist the typical tray full of Christmas sweets such as nougat, marzipan, Polvorones, Mantecados and more, below we leave you a perfect option to have much healthier Polvorones.









Easy recipe for homemade and healthy Polvorones

When the Christmas holidays begin, it is common to eat more sweets than normal and, therefore, nutritionist and chef Marta Veronaknown for winning ‘MasterChef 6’ and spreading her knowledge on social networks and in various television programs, is sharing several recipes to prepare the Christmas candy tray in a much healthier way.

In this case we focus on the polka dotsone of the most popular and typical foods of these dates. This sweet, which is common to buy in the supermarket like many others, usually has wheat flour, sugar and lard as its main ingredients, as well as some nuts such as almonds and essences of aromas or preservatives.

Thus, preparing them in their homemade version allows us to choose the ingredients that we want them to contain and turn them into a much healthier and equally delicious option. The chef and nutritionist’s Polvorones recipe proposal is as follows:

«We divide the hazelnuts into two 100 g piles. In a food processor, grind 100g of hazelnuts until you obtain hazelnut flour (if there are any larger pieces left, it would be great). Pour the hazelnut flour into a bowl and set aside.

With the other 100g of hazelnuts we will make a cream, grinding patiently for approximately 10 minutes.

Once we have the hazelnut cream ready, we grind it together with the pitted dates and the pure cocoa until we obtain a paste that we will mix with the hazelnut flour that we had reserved.

We integrate the mixture very well and shape it into small powders. Optionally we can sprinkle with more pure cocoa, wrap it with tissue paper and that’s it!

According to Marta, these ingredients are enough to make 10 small powder puffswhich are quite dense. In addition, it gives some tricks to make them perfect, such as grinding the hazelnuts slowly and being patient until the paste or cream forms on its own.

As you can see and as Marta states, “the recipe is super easy, quick and easy, In addition to having ingredients that provide more benefits for our health and thus being able to do without added or refined sugars from industrial powders, all without giving up the flavor of very special sweets.