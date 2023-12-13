On December 13, Tatyana Meshcheryakova, a nutritionist and expert in the field of healthy nutrition at the Level Kitchen service, told Izvestia how to quickly lose weight for the New Year.

“There are just over two weeks left until the main night of the year. It's not too late to do what you never had time for. For example, lose extra 2-3 kg. The main thing is to do it correctly – without extreme diets and fasting,” said the specialist.

According to Meshcheryakova, the easiest way to quickly lose weight is to completely give up simple carbohydrates, including all types of bread (including whole grain, rye, sourdough), any sweets, desserts, products made from premium flour (sweets, cakes, pastries , pancakes).

“It is also worth reducing the amount of fat in the menu, especially if it is present in excess. Eliminate fatty meat (pork, duck, lamb), lard, fatty types of sour cream and even butter in large quantities (no more than 5 g per day),” she said.

The doctor recommended drinking more water (warm or hot water gives the best results). When expressing weight loss, it is recommended to drink at least 1.5–2 liters per day, she clarified.

“This will maintain a high metabolism and improve the processes of digestion, absorption and elimination. With water, food is better absorbed, which means saturation will occur with smaller volumes. Two liters of water a day will reduce daily caloric intake by 20-25% of the basic requirement,” the expert explained.

Fasting days, which are recommended once a week, will also help you quickly lose a couple of extra pounds, the publication’s interlocutor added.

“These can be either days on light vegetable soups, or on kefir or juices. It is undesirable to arrange fasting days on fruits – this can cause an unpredictable reaction in the stomach and intestines. Detox programs for three to five days also work well, which will allow you to get rid of excess fluid and get used to self-discipline. Interval nutrition can give a good result when you exclude eating any food during a certain period of time, for example from 18 pm to 8 am – this allows you to feel comfortable and not overeat. As an addition to everything, you can add lymphatic drainage massage and a visit to the sauna,” she said.

The specialist noted that when trying to quickly lose weight, it is undesirable, and sometimes even dangerous, to resort to complete refusal of food or uncontrolled use of medications. “Working up a sweat” in combination with severe caloric restriction will also not bring anything good, she emphasized.

“All this can have adverse consequences, such as constant weakness, disturbance of the emotional state (unstable emotions, apathy), exacerbation of chronic diseases, gastritis, digestive disorders (bloating, fermentation, pain). It is also worth noting that excessive physical activity in most cases will not give immediate results. Abs will not appear after one or two grueling workouts. Remember that weight loss should not be extreme – in most cases it does not lead to the desired effect, but it can significantly ruin your mood and discourage you from reaching your goal, and in the worst case, harm your health,” concluded Meshcheryakova.

