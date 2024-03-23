Rich in vitamins, healthy fats, fiber and microelements, macadamia nuts are fraught with many dangers due to their high calorie content, Andrei Bobrovsky, candidate of medical sciences, nutritionist, associate professor of the Faculty of Medicine of St. Petersburg State University, said on March 24.

“Macadamia contains magnesium, which is especially beneficial for older people. This is the prevention of osteoporosis. The nut can also serve as a source of zinc and iron, contains a large amount of fiber and is rich in monounsaturated fats. These are healthy fats that help prevent cardiovascular diseases and reduce blood cholesterol levels,” the doctor explained in an interview with the radio Sputnik.

Bobrovsky also pointed to vitamins B and E, which directly affect brain health. He noted the ability of the nut to improve cognitive functions, help with arthritis and headaches, and normalize intestinal microflora.

The only disadvantage of the “king of nuts” is that it is high in calories – 100 g of nuts contains 718 kcal, which almost corresponds to the calorie content of pure vegetable oil. For a healthy person without contraindications, you can eat five to seven peeled nuts per day, the nutritionist added.

“If you have a tendency to gain excess weight, you should not abuse macadamia. People with diseases of the digestive tract, gallstone disease or pancreatitis, as well as anyone who has a bad reaction to foods that are too fatty should also refrain from eating nuts,” he warned.

Dr. Bobrovsky also did not recommend buying cooked nuts, since boiling the nuts, for example, in vanilla syrup, deprives the nut of its benefits. At high temperatures, vitamins B and E are destroyed, he explained. When choosing nuts, you should pay attention to their color, smell and taste: the smell should be fresh, the color should be the same, and the taste should not be rancid.

