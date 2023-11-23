Pumpkin seeds have a unique mineral composition and a number of beneficial properties – their consumption has a positive effect on the nervous system, bones, kidneys and other organs and systems. In addition, this product is called a natural aphrodisiac, Elena Tikhomirova, a general practitioner and nutritionist at SM-Clinic, told Izvestia on November 24.

According to her, pumpkin seeds have the same calorie content as nuts – about 550 kcal per 100 g. Half of them consist of fat, they also contain protein and a small amount of carbohydrates. In terms of its mineral composition, this product can be called unique – if we compare the beneficial properties of nuts and seeds, then, as the nutritionist noted, pumpkin seeds take first place. Among other things, they are widely used to combat parasites.

“About 60g (a handful) of pumpkin seeds provides your daily dose of magnesium. Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for relaxing the nervous system and muscles. It has a good decongestant and anti-anxiety effect, and normalizes sleep. Products with such a high magnesium content are rarely found in nature,” Tikhomirova said.

She noted that 60 g of pumpkin seeds contains the daily requirement of phosphorus, which is necessary for the health of the skeletal system, as well as cobalt, manganese and copper, which are involved in the process of hematopoiesis. Therefore, this product is useful for people with anemia.

“100 g of pumpkin seeds contains the daily requirement of chromium and zinc. Chromium is necessary for the regulation of carbohydrate metabolism in the blood and helps reduce appetite. Zinc is a mineral that is involved in spermatogenesis and improves the production of male sex hormones and sperm. Therefore, pumpkin seeds can be called a natural aphrodisiac,” the nutritionist noted.

According to her, they also contain substances that have a beneficial effect on bile flow, which makes the product useful for gallbladder diseases. In addition, it has hepatoprotective and antioxidant properties, having a positive effect on the liver. However, if you have any medical conditions, you should consult your doctor before including this product in your diet.

“Pumpkin seeds are useful in any form. It’s best to buy them unpeeled and peel them yourself. However, you need to keep in mind that seeds, like nuts, should not be taken in bulk – they must be hermetically sealed. It is not recommended to consume more than 50 g of seeds at a time,” Tikhomirova summed up.

