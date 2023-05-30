Nutritionist Zalesskaya: during the diet, women need to consume omega-3, magnesium and iron

Nutritionist Victoria Zalesskaya said that many diets do not allow women to receive the full range of vitamins, macro- and microelements, in particular omega-3. During this period, losing weight become the most vulnerable to nutritional deficiencies, the doctor said in an interview with the publication. “Gazeta.Ru”.

During such manipulations with the body, a huge amount of fat disappears from the diet of women. And this can lead to metabolic disorders, as well as a lack of omega-3 PUFAs (polyunsaturated fatty acids) in the body, the specialist explained.

“Omega-3 regulates the metabolism in the body, reduces cholesterol levels, improves the elasticity of blood vessels and helps to normalize the functioning of the cardiovascular system,” Zalesskaya emphasized.

Also, omega-3 significantly improves the condition of the skin, hair and nails. As the nutritionist emphasized, 950 milligrams is considered the optimal concentration for daily intake, the nutritionist noted.

It is also important to control iron levels, which is an important aspect of women’s health. With its deficiency, the synthesis of hemoglobin is disrupted. Iron is an essential micronutrient, the nutritionist emphasized. Normally, a woman should have from nine to 30 µmol/l of iron in her body. You can maintain such indicators by eating dishes from meat, liver, poultry, fish and eggs.

“Magnesium is another essential element for women. It promotes the absorption of nutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D,” Zalesskaya emphasized.

For the fair sex, selenium, vitamin A, vitamin E, taurine, lecithin are also equally important, the nutritionist summed up.

Earlier, the therapist Nadezhda Podkorytova said that a diet based on one permitted product is dangerous to health. The doctor recalled that a person needs a variety of nutrients for normal life – proteins, fats and carbohydrates, vitamins and microelements. Otherwise, a person may begin to deplete the body.