Nutritionist Lazurenko: washing down food with cold water can lead to dangerous problems with the gastrointestinal tract

Drinking food with cold water is dangerous, it disturbs the temperature inside the gastrointestinal tract. About the consequences of taking fluids while eating this in an interview “Evening Moscow”said the dietitian, endocrinologist Natalya Lazurenko.

She explained that during the digestive process, the temperature inside the gastrointestinal tract becomes higher than it normally is. And after food enters the stomach and intestines, an active blood supply begins inside, which helps to digest food.

Related materials:

“Ice water blunts these processes, so the food will not be digested and broken down into enzymes as it should be,” Lazurenko said.

People with stomach problems do not drink food in principle. If a person has gastritis, gastroduodenitis, bacterial overgrowth syndrome, irritable bowel or dysbiosis, then due to the ingress of liquid, some of the products will not be able to be absorbed, the doctor emphasized.

If a person does not have problems with the gastrointestinal tract, then he makes the choice of drinks individually. But you need to know a few nuances. For example, coffee, juice, smoothies are independent food. If a person drinks food with such drinks, then an additional portion of carbohydrates is added to proteins, fats and carbohydrates, the nutritionist emphasized.

On March 24, nutritionist Priya Tew said that food bans form the wrong attitude towards food. According to her, when feeding children, parents make several mistakes. The main one she called unnecessary restrictions. Harmful foods should not be banned, it is enough just to reduce their number and monitor the balance of the diet.