Dietitian, member of the National Society of Dietitians Natalia Kruglova told on Wednesday, August 2, how to eat during hot weather. The specialist noted that it is worth limiting the use of caffeinated drinks, as they can cause dehydration.

According to the doctor, one or two cups of coffee a day will be enough.

“It is better to drink coffee with milk so that it is less concentrated drink. It is worth including drinks that will replenish the water balance: ordinary water, mineral water – it will contain additional trace elements, drinks with the addition of fruit juices. For taste, you can add mint and basil, ”she said in an interview with R.T.

The nutritionist also advised to include vegetables and fruits in the diet in the form of salad and cold soups, and also not to forget about sources of protein foods, such as dairy products, fish and poultry.

“Remember about regular meals: sometimes in hot weather a person does not want to eat all day, and by the evening he already feels quite pronounced hunger and there is a risk of overeating,” the specialist said.

Kruglova noted that during the heat it is better to give up fatty meat and sausages. Since the risk of intestinal infections during this period is high, food should be stored in the refrigerator. When buying ready-made food, it will be good if the dish is prepared right before consumption, the nutritionist concluded.

On August 2, general practitioner, gastroenterologist, hepatologist at the SM-Clinic, Shota Kalandia, told Izvestia that high air temperature can exacerbate cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure and hypertension.

Earlier in the day, forecasters predicted in the Central Federal District, including in Moscow, intense heat with temperatures above 30 degrees. In this regard, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation asked residents and guests of the capital to be careful, the TV channel reports.360“.

The department recommended that citizens avoid overheating in the sun, wear a hat and drink more water.Moscow“.

On August 1, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that by the end of this working week, hot weather awaits residents and guests of the capital, when the thermometers rise above 30 degrees. According to him, starting from Saturday, tropical nights await the capital, the TV channel reports.Star“.

On Sunday, short rains are possible, but they will not change the overall picture, it is specified on the website kp.ru.