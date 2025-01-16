January is the month of resolutions. Those English classes, learning a new skill, reading more… and, one of the classics, losing weight. There are many people who want to get rid of those kilos gained with excesses of food of the month of December and Christmas.

To do this, it is common to go to gyms or go on diets. But nutritionists warn that a diet to lose weight has to be supervised since otherwise it can be infectious or even dangerous.

In this sense, when trying to lose weight, among the foods identified as ‘enemies’ by many people are carbohydrates. The carbohydrates They are sugar molecules that are broken down into glucose, which in turn is the main source of energy for cells, tissues and organs in the body.

Foods that contain carbohydrates include, for example, bread, pasta, rice, various fruits, milk, yogurt or legumes such as lentils or peas, among other products. Thus, many decide to avoid them and eliminate them to lose weight.









The “trap” of carbohydrate-free diets

The nutritionist Aitor Sánchez, known on social networks as @midietacojea, has spoken on Cadena SER about the “trap” that these diets are. «The foundation of these diets that completely eliminate carbohydrates In their early phases they use a trap that makes us trust these diets,” he warned.

In practice, Sánchez says that “we go one or two weeks without any carbohydrates, that is, not only restrict fruit, but they restrict fruit, but also tubers, cereals, legumes… all types of carbohydrates».

The nutritionist explains that what happens is that “in our body we have glucose reserves in the liver and muscle. When we exhaust them After that week we have lost a kilo of weight by losing that glycogen, and also that glycogen was stored with water.

In this way, he points out that not eating carbohydrates can mean that on the scale you have lost three or four kilos of weight “but you have not had to lose even a gram of fat». “You have dried out,” summarizes the nutrition expert.

In the end, when you return to a normal diet and start consuming dishes with carbohydrates, “your body stores that glucose again in the muscles and liver because that is where our reserves have to be.”