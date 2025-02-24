In the world of food based on ‘Realfooding’, choosing healthy options can be a challenge, especially when it comes to sauces and processed products. And in Spain, where fried tomato is an essential to make many recipes, find an option that combines quality, flavor and good ingredients Nor is it an easy task.

However, the nutritionist Fran Susín has resolved this doubt by recommending on his Instagram account (@fran_susin) who, according to him and other experts, is the best fried supermarket tomato. It is about Tomate Hida 0%, an option that is sold in many supermarkets, such as Mercadona, Lidl, Aldi, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés or Día, and which stands out for its natural ingredients and its respect for the traditional recipe.

Natural and sugar -added ingredients

Unlike many other brands that use added sugars to reduce the acidity of the tomato, the 0% Hida fried tomato bets on a simple and authentic recipe. That’s why, Its ingredients are limited to tomato, extra virgin olive oil and saltwithout unnecessary additives or artificial preservatives.

This feature makes it a quality process, as Fran Susín explains, who emphasizes that the addition of sugar in other brands is a Strategy to mask the natural taste of tomatobut that actually involves a hoax for consumers who also contributes nothing positive for health.

Another aspect Key of this product is its tomato concentrationsince to elaborate 100 grams of Hida fried tomato, 149 fresh tomato are used, which guarantees a much more powerful flavor compared to other market products. This superior amount of tomato translates into a densest texture, with a more intense color and pure flavorwithout the need for artificial enhancers.





An accessible and versatile fried tomato

The 0% Hida fried tomato is sold in a container of 350 grams, being an ideal size to prepare all types of recipes without too much or waste. Its price is around 1.65 euros, which makes it an affordable alternative For people looking for a high quality product but do not want or can spend too much.

Another positive part for many people who do not have much time to make the purchase is that it is Available in practically all supermarkets from Spain, thus facilitating access to a quality product without the need to look too much or have to travel many establishments to cross out the entire purchase list.

In addition, this tomato It is perfect for a wide variety of dishes. It can be used as a base for homemade sauces, accompaniment for pasta, rice or meats, and even as an ingredient in the most traditional stews. Its intense flavor and dense texture make it integrate perfectly into any recipe without adding more ingredients to enhance your taste, from there That is the best fried tomato for the nutritionist Fran Susín and for many others.

