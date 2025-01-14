He intermittent fasting It is a concept that began to become fashionable a few years ago in the world of nutrition. As its name indicates, “it involves restricting food for a certain time,” as defined by the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN).

Considering the same organism, intermittent fasting cannot be considered a diet and There are various formulas to practice it, although daily fasting is usually common, with at least 12 hours of fasting, “the ’16/8 schedule’ being the most well-known.”

The latter consists of the following: «Fast for 16 hourswhich usually include 8 hours of sleep, allowing intake during the following 8 hours. The most common feeding ‘window’ is from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

Although the reduction of caloric intake is not the main benefit, but that of food, each person must adjust your intermittent fasting to your characteristics and needs with the help of a nutritionist or dietary expert. Even so, you may have some doubts, such as one of the most common, which is how to end or break that fasting period.









How to break intermittent fasting?

The expert Sandra Moñino speaks regarding this question. Integrative nutritionist specialized in inflammation and María Pérez Espín, healthy habits content creator. Thus, they aim to clear up some doubts regarding how to break intermittent fasting:

«We can do intermittent fasting perfectly to give that metabolic rest to our body that it needs to be able to do other types of functions such as detoxification, reduction of inflammation… And we can do it not with the goal of weight loss but with the goal of improving our health, especially digestive and metabolic health.. It is important to do it well because we can say “I am fasting” and then you are drinking coffee with milk, because milk breaks the fast. The only thing that does not break the fast are things that do not provide calories to our body,” says the nutritionist, to which her partner adds: Black coffee, infusions… Does bone broth break it down?»

To which the professional answers in the following way: “Yes, it can break it depending on the person, there are times that it doesn’t, there are times that it does, then…”, proceeding to explain that, for example in the case of María who If she is used to doing long fasts, she would not be considered breaking her fast. “Above all, black coffee, infusions and water», they emphasize. «We can also drink sparkling water. Sweeteners, despite not having calories, do not break the fast but they would be generating the opposite effect to the benefits of intermittent fasting, so it would be of no use to us to be doing it,” concludes Sandra.

It should be noted that intermittent fasting has both benefits and some risks, among others, depending on the SEEN: «It must be taken into account that ‘stop eating’ does not educate to learn to maintain a healthy diet and in some vulnerable people it could trigger an eating disorder. Therefore, in healthy people what should be followed is a healthy diet, that is, varied and balanced, following the recommendations of the Mediterranean diet.