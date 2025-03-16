03/16/2025



Updated at 8:06 p.m.





Fish is one of the most complete and recommended foods. It provides high quality proteins, healthy fats such as the famous Omega-3 acids, in addition to vitamins D and B12, and essential minerals such as iodine, calcium or phosphorus.

However, it is not always easy to guarantee the freshness of the fish we buy. So a large part of this product is sold This type of canned products are a comfortable and affordable solution to include fish in the daily diet, although sometimes its nutritional quality is questioned. But is it really so?

On this topic he has spoken recently Mihaela Bilica renowned nutritionist who has clarified to the Romanian medium ‘realitate’ the benefits that fish canned cans can contribute. Far from being a second category product, Bilic points out that canned fish are an accessible source of omega-3 fatty acids, fundamental to the health of the heart and the brain.

High nutritional value

According to the expert, varieties such as tuna, sardines, swords, herring or mackerel offer high nutritional value, especially if consumed in natural versions, brine or with tomato sauce, since these options have a lower fat content compared to preserves in oil.









In addition, Bilic values ​​the sardines canned by its calcium content. This is because, being a small fish and consumed with thorns, an important amount of this mineral is used, which helps keep the bones strong. This advantage makes them a good alternative for those who do not consume dairy products.

To all this is added the comfort offered by canned fish: it does not require preparation, they do not leave the smell of fish in the kitchen and it is easy to transport, which makes it ideal for a fast and nutritious food.