Paella, ham, stew, gazpacho, potato omelette… There are many typical dishes in Spanish gastronomysometimes almost represented as a stereotype. The truth is that its success is evident, both for the citizens of our country and for foreigners who try all these recipes.

Although they are open to interpretations and variations, these foods are still consumed in their most traditional versions, which is why many supermarkets They include among their products for sale already prepared dishes of these and other delicacies from Spain.

This makes it easier for consumers to eat these dishes, which normally require a certain amount of time and dedication to make them correctly. The potato omelette It is one of the most demanded in the pre-cooked dishes sections, as it is suitable for almost any situation and is usually to the taste of the majority, although always without forgetting the debate of whether we want it. with or without onion.

The one from Mercadona, as one of the most popular supermarkets among Spaniards, is one of the most consumed prepared tortillas, but is it?It is a healthy option From a nutritional point of view? An expert has answered this question.









This is how a nutrition expert talks about Mercadona’s potato omelette

Mario Ortiz’s videos have a profile on TikTok in which he shares information about nutrition and his videos are usually very useful for those looking for eat better in an easy, simple way and with the usual resources for an average person.

Thus, he also wanted to comment on Mercadona’s prepared potato omelette, an option that many choose for the convenience of not making it at home from scratch. As Mario points out: «It would be a great option, super fast and also delicious». There seems to be no doubt that this tortilla is not a bad option to consume in moderation.

The young man analyzes its ingredients, highlighting that the first is the potato, the second is pasteurized egg and the third is sunflower and olive oil, although the latter is only 1%. «The good thing about this tortilla is that the potato It doesn’t come fried. And why do you know that, Mario? Because if not, I would have to put it together with the potato in its first ingredient,” he says. He has also stopped to explain the nutritional values ​​of this tortilla, concluding that it is «the normal thing to mix potato with egg».

Complaints in the comments

Although Mario’s criteria are supposed to be reliable when offering nutrition plans, there have been users of the Chinese social network who have criticized some things that the influencer has overlooked. Most of the complaints have referred to the fact that it has not made reference to the component E-221, a preservative which makes many consumers prefer to make homemade tortillas rather than buy them already cooked.

Others have also taken the opportunity to complain about the amount of salt that this product may contain or that sunflower oil is less healthy than olive oil, of which it contains a small percentage.