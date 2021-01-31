A nurse confronted with covid-19 on the front line was chosen from thousands of candidates for a unique experience: a week of screenings of the Gothenburg Film Festival just for her on an island isolated from the world, off the west coast of Sweden.

Hamneskär is a tiny rocky island beaten by the wind, 250 meters long and 150 wide, with an emblematic bright red lighthouse, the “Pater Noster”, with some cabins nearby.

This is where Lisa Enroth, a 41-year-old from Sweden, will have the privilege of being able to watch for a week all 70 movies In competition for the Gothenburg festival, in the former lighthouse keeper’s house converted into a small hotel.

Therefore, very far from the tumult of his daily life in the emergency room of a hospital, in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly before arriving at her haven of peace on Saturday, the nurse, warm in a jacket and a woolen hat, said that she presented her candidacy to get away from day to day, marked for almost a year by the health crisis.

“It was exhausting”, he counted. “So this is a great opportunity to relax and reflect on the year that has just passed.”

The island, which can only be reached by boat or helicopterIt does not have inhabitants all year round but welcomes some visitors. She lives subject to the vagaries of the weather.

A screen has been installed in the lantern room, in the upper part of the lighthouse, overlooking breathtaking scenery. There is another one inside the house and Lisa also has a tablet in case she prefers to watch movies outside.

The only contact the nurse will have with the world will be through a diary to talk about the movies, although there will be another person on the island for security reasons.

The festival was surprised by the success of the initiative: more than 12,000 applications from 45 countries.

For this edition of 2021 in an unpublished format, on the topic “Social distances”, Lisa has managed to convince by her status as a “heroine” against the coronavirus, according to the organizers.

A screen has been installed in the lantern room, in the upper part of the lighthouse, overlooking an impressive landscape (AFP).

In her emergency department in Skövde, in central Sweden, Lisa Enroth experienced the two waves of coronavirus in the Nordic country, which applied a less strict strategy during the pandemic.

“I really want to relax a little and not be afraid of infecting people,” confesses Lisa, referring to the anguish she experienced when she returned from work.

“We have had many cases of covid this year, all the patients admitted to the hospital went through the emergency room, we have seen them all,” he says.

The organizers are convinced that they have made the right choice.

Beyond Lisa’s cinephile profile, the nurse is one of the people “committed to the front line against the covid-19 pandemic,” says Jonas Holmberg, creative director of the festival.

“In these turbulent times, it feels good to be able to offer this unique experience to one of the many heroes of the health system who work so hard against covid-19 “, explains Mirja Wester, responsible for the event.

Sandra Fogel, the only attendee at the Gothenburg Film Festival in the authorized room. And every day there will be a different person, just one, watching the movies (AFP).

In this exceptional year, the films selected by the festival will also be broadcast online, and in two locations in Gothenburg: a cinema and an ice hockey rink transformed into a room for the occasion, in which it will also only be authorized one person per projection.

The opportunity to live a new experience according to Jonas Holmberg: “the way we consume movies changes the way we live them”.

