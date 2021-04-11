Social media pioneers circulated an image that they said was of a nurse who filled a glove with warm water, and placed it under the hand of a patient suffering severe effects from her infection with Covid-19, to give her a sense of the presence of someone who cares about her through what resembles a human touch, with the impossibility of the physical presence of loved ones to provide support and care For those affected by the epidemic.

And the nurse in Brazil invented this distinctive way to support those infected with the emerging corona virus, who are unable to communicate with their loved ones, for fear of transmitting the infection.

According to the Brazilian “G1 Globo” website, the image that was shared was taken in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Sao Carlos, Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian site indicated that nurse Simi Arujo Kona was the author of the idea that she took to provide psychological support to a patient placed under a respirator.

Simi responded to comments praising her initiative, saying: “The idea is to comfort and care for the patient. It is not enough to be a professional in the profession of nursing or medicine, as you have to be a compassionate person and allow your heart to express itself.”