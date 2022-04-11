Dubai (Etihad)

Aster DM Healthcare has revealed the 10 finalists for the Aster Guardian Global Nursing award from across the world, including the UAE and India.

The top ten in the competition were selected after a rigorous and independent evaluation process conducted by two independent specialist committees as well as Ernst & Young. All applications, which included more than 24,000 nurses from more than 184 countries, were evaluated, where the initial list included 181 individuals, reaching 42 final candidates after a process of study and review by a sub-committee, before announcing a jury from The world’s most prominent personalities recently announced the top ten candidates. Participants submitted their nominations in one of the four required categories, leadership, research/innovation, patient care and community service, with the final winner being announced during the highly anticipated awards ceremony at Atlantis Dubai coinciding with International Nursing Day on May 12, 2022. The ten nominees compete today to win The grand prize of $250,000 is: Yasmin Mohammed Sharaf, United Arab Emirates – Yasmin works as a nurse affiliated with the Dubai Health Authority, and her efforts are focused on community health. During the early months of the Covid-19 crisis, Yasmine realized that low-income workers in Dubai were not fully aware of the virus and its seriousness, and were unable to obtain appropriate treatment when they had any symptoms. Therefore, I made a tangible and great effort in supporting these groups, and helping many of their members on a personal level. She even visited the homes of some patients, and took them to the hospital herself in emergency cases. When I found that many of them were unable to secure sufficient food, I supervised the distribution of food baskets with the help of some associations.

Linsey Padikala Joseph, India – With over 30 years of experience, Lynsey believes in the pivotal role of nurses in leading and advancing the community, ensuring the quality and prosperity of community health. She has received many awards in India, such as Florence Nightingale National Nurses Award, Kerala State Nursing Award, and others. She also served as an ambassador for the Plastic Elimination Initiative in Mala village, and led several climate change awareness campaigns in her state.

Manju Dandapani, India – Manju Dandapani is a Teaching Member at the National Institute of Nursing Education, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, India, as well as a member of the Secretariat of the Indian Association of Neurological Nurses. Manju has received several awards, such as the ‘Best Neurology Nurse Award’ from the Indian Society of Neurology Nurses, the ‘Best Published Research Award’ from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, in addition to her repeated winning of the ‘Best Research Paper’ award at academic conferences. in which you participate.

Francis Michael Fernando, UK – In 2020, Francis founded the Philippine Nurses Association, the second largest international nursing association in the UK. He is the first nurse in the Kingdom to win, in 2012, the Aqua Henderson Award for Quality, from the NHS Clinical Leaders Network, in recognition of his outstanding work with pelvic fracture patients in Salisbury.

Julia Dorothy Downing, UK – Julia sees the nursing profession as an opportunity to lead, empower and rehabilitate the community. She has extensive experience as a nurse, lecturer and researcher specializing in supportive care, and holds a PhD for her thesis in which she worked on evaluating supportive care training systems in remote areas of Uganda, having worked in this field for nearly three decades internationally in Uganda, Africa and Eastern European countries. , and in various service systems for palliative care in children and adults in developing countries. As a clinical nurse, lecturer and decision maker, Julia seeks to instill a culture of pride in the nursing profession, and to enable others to realize their capabilities to make a real difference, benefiting the lives of the people who care for them on the one hand, and their workplaces on the other hand. Julia has also received several awards from national and international organizations during her 20-year work with the World Health Organization in the field of supportive care.

Anna Kabale Duba, Kenya – Anna Kabale Duba, founder of Kabilit Duba in Kenya, has a long history of opposing harmful cultural practices and customs such as female genital mutilation, child marriage and forced marriage, as well as her tireless work to empower women through education. Publishing activities in support of peace and defending the right of the girl and child to education. Anna is the first woman to earn a university degree in her village, which qualified her to open a school there to serve children in the morning and adults in the afternoon. A former Kenyan Lady of Peace and Investment winner, Anna has used it to reach out to feuding communities and promote peace. She was also named among the 100 Most Influential Young African People of 2020.

Dida Jerma Poleh, Kenya – Dida has over 21 years of experience working as a nurse for the Kenya Ministry of Health and volunteered on behalf of the Kenyan government to respond to the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2015. Among others, Dida was awarded the Presidential Medal of Commendation, which It was presented to him by the President of Kenya in honor of the great services he rendered to humanity. He also received another award from the First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta, in recognition of his dedicated efforts within the ‘Beyond Zero’ programme, aimed at reducing the spread of HIV in some remote areas.

Matthew James Poole, Australia – Matthew, an experienced nurse and psychotherapist, has an extraordinary story that motivated him to become a mental health nurse. He was born in the UK but has been living in Australia for over 20 years. At the age of twenty, he entered a psychiatric clinic after a period of homelessness, where he was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. After a long treatment that lasted for two years, Matthew has recovered from symptoms and started writing a new unique story in which he transformed from patient to pioneer in the field. He has been a mental health nurse in Australia for many years and has used his experience to develop innovative methodologies that are now widely adopted. In 2017, he received the Australian Mental Health Nurse of the Year award, and used it as a platform to speak, globally, about humane methodologies for dealing with a patient in distress.

Rachel Abraham Joseph, United States – Rachel’s career is replete with many remarkable stories, gleaned from over 40 years of experience on more than three continents. During her career, Rachel has led the Parents in Touch program to support parents of children admitted to the NICU in Nashville, USA. She also participated and chaired many committees, and supervised several national programs in the Sultanate of Oman, where she won the ‘Best Nurse’ award. In the United States, she co-founded the annual research conference in Delaware and the annual neonatology conference, chaired and participated in several local, regional and national committees, contributed to the development of several research projects, published several studies and lectured at local, regional, national and international conferences.

Weis Muhammad Qarni, Afghanistan – Weis chose nursing as his profession, overcoming many cultural barriers against it in Afghanistan, and played a pivotal role in supporting and promoting the professions of nursing and midwifery in various national and international forums. After the collapse of the Afghan government on August 15, 2021 and the immediate conflict that followed, Wes decided to stay in the hospital to help patients and nursing staff as many escaped for their lives. The hospital kept its doors open in light of the ongoing conflict, while many health care facilities closed and many medical and nursing staff were affected from various sides. Wes was promoted to the position of Director of the Nursing Department, where he worked to ensure the mental and community health of all nurses, and help them improve their morale. He is currently spending extra hours of work on ongoing counseling for nurses who are still in the country. As part of his voluntary services, he chaired the Afghan branch of the Aga Khan University Alumni Association, for one term between 2017 and 2019. Since December 2018, he has been the chair of the Afghanistan Council of Nurses and Midwives.